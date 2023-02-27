Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$68.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.93.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,860. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$41.12 and a 12 month high of C$61.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

