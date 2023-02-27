Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

Clear Secure Price Performance

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,285.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,285.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares in the company, valued at $172,790,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock worth $104,724,838 over the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YOU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 408,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,813. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

