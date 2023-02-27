Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Takes Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday.
Shares of YOU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 408,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,813. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
