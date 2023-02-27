Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raises Stock Holdings in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 3,102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,546 shares during the period. Surrozen accounts for approximately 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 2.23% of Surrozen worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen in the second quarter worth $744,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Several analysts recently commented on SRZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

