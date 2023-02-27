Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Lowers Stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University decreased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,564 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 12,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Articles

