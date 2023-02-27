Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Invests $5.05 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.57. 1,257,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $176.96.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

