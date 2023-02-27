Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,761 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 37.43% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.31. 15,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $97.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

