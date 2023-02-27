Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Buys New Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,148,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,137,000. Coupang comprises approximately 1.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 0.06% of Coupang at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 66.0% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,536,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 288,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $5,776,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,366,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,488,834 shares of company stock worth $656,928,680 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,731. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.34. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

