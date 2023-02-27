Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 330,023 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,023 shares during the quarter. Sirius XM accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,094,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 189,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth $1,045,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

