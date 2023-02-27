Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,952. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $75,699.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

