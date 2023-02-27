Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8,023.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.08. 250,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.