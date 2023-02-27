Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,929 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. 8,545,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,371,648. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.