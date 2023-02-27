Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.4 %

TSCO stock traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $233.87. 161,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,807. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.