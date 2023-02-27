Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 383,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

