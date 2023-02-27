Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 458.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,866 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.94. 1,524,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,426. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

