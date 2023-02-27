Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COUP. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

