Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,619 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies comprises 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMN. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,121,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,313,785. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Further Reading

