Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,658 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 352.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $388.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,187. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -164.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

