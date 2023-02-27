Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,324 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 764,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

