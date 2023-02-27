BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
Shares of BXC opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

