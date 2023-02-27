BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Stories

