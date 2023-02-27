BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes $13.63 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,000. AES makes up about 0.4% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE AESC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $79.83 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

AES Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.