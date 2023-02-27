BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,697 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of SM Energy worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 619,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

