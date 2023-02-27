BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.19 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,826. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

