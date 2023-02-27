BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 344,497 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 344,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,549,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 375,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

MFA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.87. 208,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,175. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.69%.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

