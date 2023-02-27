BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 478,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $11.26. 3,655,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,884,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.