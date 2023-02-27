BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIVIP. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Coherent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent Price Performance

IIVIP traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.51. 29,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.89. Coherent Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $304.50.

Coherent Profile

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.