BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 9,573 Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Brooge Energy worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Brooge Energy stock remained flat at $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Brooge Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Brooge Energy Profile

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.