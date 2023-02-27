BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,541.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00578173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00178035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00043036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

