Blue Whale Capital LLP Acquires 11,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,004 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 4.4% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock worth $512,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.71. 773,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,323. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

