Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP Has $48.40 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,104,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Natera makes up 19.5% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Natera by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after buying an additional 605,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,342,757.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 374,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after buying an additional 373,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. 521,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,453 shares of company stock worth $4,798,804. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

