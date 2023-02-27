Blue Pool Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,000 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Insider Activity

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $376.87. 338,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

