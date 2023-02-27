Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 20,154 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,154 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 4.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $56.98. 482,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

