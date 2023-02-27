Blue Grotto Capital LLC Invests $28.51 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 91,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,507,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 7.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.34% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $404.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,639. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.80 and a 200 day moving average of $368.90.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,763,840. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

