Bleichroeder LP Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Ondas accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 1.82% of Ondas worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $102,666.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,869 shares of company stock valued at $242,981. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ondas Trading Down 5.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ONDS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 198,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONDS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ondas from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ondas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Articles

