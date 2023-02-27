Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 630,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 898,430 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $25.29.
Several research firms recently commented on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
