Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 630,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 898,430 shares.The stock last traded at $25.91 and had previously closed at $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,556,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,377,000 after buying an additional 1,598,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,508,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after buying an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,033,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

