BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $9,366,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 500,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock remained flat at $83.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
