BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,703,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,095,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.56% of Cadence Design Systems worth $5,181,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,195,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,793 shares of company stock worth $32,438,372 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

CDNS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.15. 392,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

