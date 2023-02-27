BlackRock Inc. Has $5.34 Billion Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,310,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.38% of Altria Group worth $5,342,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.90. 1,792,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.