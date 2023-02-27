BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,487,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.71% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $6,535,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $765.13. 219,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $800.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

