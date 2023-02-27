BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,579,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,344,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.21% of Oracle worth $6,936,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.
Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
