BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,032,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 860,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Lowe’s Companies worth $8,457,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

LOW traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,765. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

