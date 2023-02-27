BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,523,122 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $7,924,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,426. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

