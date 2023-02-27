BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $144,497.19

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $685.64 million and approximately $144,497.19 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00425819 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.65 or 0.28782557 BTC.
BitTorrent Profile
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.
