BitShares Price Hits $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. BitShares has a market cap of $38.60 million and $11.07 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

