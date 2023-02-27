Bitcoin Diamond Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $326,516.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

