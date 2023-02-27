Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 15.46% of Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OVF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

