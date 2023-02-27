Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

