Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,627. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

