Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,773,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,510,000 after acquiring an additional 344,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,323. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

