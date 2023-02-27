Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,952. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

