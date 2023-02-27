Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.13. 451,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,228. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
